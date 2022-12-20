Domino's launches 20-minute pizza delivery across 20 zones in India

Domino's Pizza, India's largest pizza chain, on Tuesday announced the launch of 20-minute pizza delivery across 20 zones in India. In a stock exchange filing, Jubilant Foodworks, which owns Domino's franchisee in India, said, "The brand earlier pioneered 30-minutes delivery and established itself as a market leader in the QSR sector. The unparalleled 20-minute delivery announcement underlines Domino's delivery prowess is a benchmark proposition revolutionizing the QSR sector."

"Domino's India 20-minute delivery is being driven by enhancing and optimising in-store process mprovements, dynamic resource planning, technology upgradation and interventions for improved operational efficiencies, and expanding stores within the vicinity. These steps help the brand optimise the overall timing of the entire process, ensuring the delivery of hotter, fresher and tastier pizza in 20 minutes without compromising the food quality and the safety and well–being of its delivery riders," added Jubilant Foodworks

On the launch of 20-minute delivery, Sameer Khetarpal, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, said: "We at Domino's are committed to providing the best pizza-eating experience to our consumers, and the 20-minutes delivery promise is a big step in that direction. With this initiative, customers will now get hotter, fresher and tastier pizzas from 100s of Domino's stores across India. This has been made possible through a three-pronged approach using analytics, insights and technology to give customers higher service levels across multiple pin codes in India, wherein service and quality are the number 1 priority. In our endeavour to raise our service levels, we are clear that we will do so without compromising our riders' safety."

Speaking on the launch, Russell Weiner, Chief Executive Officer, Domino's Pizza, said: "India is the largest market outside of the US in the global Domino's network. The 20 minutes delivery launch, in which pizzas are delivered hotter, fresher and tastier, is just another example of the consumer-centric approach of India. Elevated consumer experience through reduced delivery time is proven to deliver better customer satisfaction and lead to increase frequency across the market. This strategic move will give Domino's India an edge over the competition in the QSR domain and help the brand continue to be the market leader."

On Tuesday, Jubilant Foodworks' scrip closed nearly flat at Rs 519.65.