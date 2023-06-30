scorecardresearch
Business Today
Dream11 set to be jersey sponsor for Indian cricket team till 2027, bags rights for Rs 358 cr: Report

In June 2022, Byju’s had extended its jersey sponsorship agreement with BCCI until November 2023 for an estimated $35 million, but the embattled edtech firm has terminated the agreement in March 2023

Fantasy sports platform Dream11 is set to bag the BCCI lead sponsor rights for Rs 358 crore, which was the base price, by replacing Byju's, said a report on Friday. 

Dream11 will replace Byju's on Team India jersey the next four years, reported The Economic Times.

In June 2022, Byju’s had extended its jersey sponsorship agreement with the Board until November 2023 for an estimated $35 million, but the embattled edtech firm has terminated the agreement in March 2023. 

Byju's had replaced Oppo back in 2019. Byju’s was also one of the sponsors of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Recently, Adidas was announced as the apparel sponsor of the team.

In the past, Dream11 had sponsored the Indian Premier League. When Vivo decided to take a break in their IPL title sponsorship deal, Dream11 stepped in for a one-year deal as the title sponsor.

Several Indian cricketers have also been the brand ambassadors of this platform. 

Indian cricket team will likely wear their new kits in the upcoming away series against West Indies, starting July 12.

Published on: Jun 30, 2023, 8:12 PM IST
