Dubai group FIVE Holdings begins bookings for 16-passenger party jet

Dubai-based real estate and hospitality group FIVE Holdings announced on Thursday that it has begun accepting bookings for Fly FIVE, its signature 16-passenger party jet.

Before Fly FIVE, the group was known for the FIVE Palm Jumeirah party hotels. The party hotels were famous for hosting star DJs and allowing guests to drive their supercars directly into the hotel's nightclub.

With the launch of Fly FIVE, however, the company looks to pivot towards the entertainment industry, NDTV reported.

"We've started thinking of ourselves as an entertainment company," Kabir Mulchandani, FIVE Holdings' chairman and founder and owner of the party jet, said.

The party jet will offer packages ranging between USD 13,000 to 14,000 per hour, up to 12 hours. This price range positions the offering between larger Airbus jets and smaller Gulfstream or Bombardier jets.

"For the type of aircraft, considering that it has a VIP arrangement inside, I'd say it's a very good price," said Dominique Bousquet, team manager at private-jet charter firm Welojets.

“The cost positions it between an Airbus with a larger cabin-which is offered for $15,000 to $20,000 an hour-and a smaller Gulfstream or Bombardier jet offered for $12,000 to $14,000 per hour,” said Christopher Marich, co-founder of MySky, a software company for business aviation companies.

The jet, with the registration code 9H-FIVE, will be operated by Zurich-based Comlux. The ‘H’ in the code stands for “Hotel”. The party jet is the first of the new ACJ TwoTwenty model delivered by Airbus SAS.

Mulchandani conceived the idea for the new party jet during the COVID-19 pandemic. The chairman noticed a surge in demand for private jets and jumped at the opportunity to turn that into a marketing tool for his brand. The chairman’s visions go higher, however, as he aims to invest in space tourism next.