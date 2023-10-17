EaseMyTrip offers discounts on flights, hotels and others in Dussehra travel sale: Check details here

Online travel firm EaseMyTrip has unveiled the Dussehra Travel Sale, which offers discounts on flights, hotels, and other travel-related services. The sale is valid from October 15 to October 19.

EaseMyTrip Dussehra Travel Sale is offering a wide range of discounts on flights, hotels, buses, cabs, and holiday packages. The platform is offering up to 53 per cent off on hotel bookings,15 per cent off on bus bookings and up to 12 per cent off on cab reservations. Meanwhile, it is also offering holiday packages at a starting price of Rs 12,300.

Customers can also avail of additional discounts by using promo codes. For example, customers can use the promo code FESTEMT to get an additional 5 per cent off on domestic flights.

In addition to the general discounts that are available during the EaseMyTrip Dussehra Travel Sale, customers can also enjoy additional savings by booking with specific bank cards-RuPay credit card, AMEX credit card, IDFC credit card and EMI, BOB debit card, RBL Bank credit card, and AU Bank credit and debit card.

Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, said, “As Dussehra approaches, we invite our fellow Indians to embark on a journey of self-discovery through travel. This Dussehra travel sale is our way of celebrating the diverse wonders of our incredible nation. It's more than just a sale; it's an opportunity to rediscover the magnificence of our homeland and explore the world with unbeatable EaseMyTrip discounts and begin the festivities with loved ones."

