EaseMyTrip urges Indians to avoid non-essential travel to Turkey, Azerbaijan amid India-Pakistan tensions

As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise following Operation Sindoor and the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti urged Indian travellers to limit or defer travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan unless necessary.

The advisory comes in the wake of diplomatic unease after both Turkey and Azerbaijan publicly extended support to Pakistan, a move that has drawn criticism from Indian quarters amid the current war-like situation between the two neighbours.

“Following the Pahalgam attack and escalating tensions between India & Pakistan, travellers are urged to stay aware. As Turkey & Azerbaijan have shown support for Pakistan, we strongly recommend visiting only if absolutely necessary,” Pitti stated in a post shared on Thursday.

He added, “Deeply concerned by the recent developments. At EaseMyTrip, the safety of travellers is our top priority. We advise all our customers to exercise utmost caution and stay updated on official travel advisories before planning trips to sensitive regions.”

The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, triggered India’s precision strikes under Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). In retaliation, Pakistan attempted strikes on Indian military installations, further intensifying the regional conflict.

The Republic of Turkiye and Azerbaijan issued statements on Wednesday denouncing India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan's terrorist strongholds in response to the April 22 attack on tourists in the Valley. As a result of their solidarity with Pakistan, social media witnessed outrage, with incensed Indians urging for the boycott of both nations.

Turkey supported Pakistan following India's Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, while also advising Pakistan to avoid taking independent actions.

Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated: “The attack carried out by India last night (6 May) raises the risk of an all-out war. We condemn such provocative steps as well as attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.”

It further stated, “We call on the parties to exercise common sense and refrain from unilateral actions. We expect that measures will be taken to reduce tensions in the region as soon as possible and that the necessary mechanisms, including in the field of counter-terrorism, will be put in place to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents,” before adding, “We also support Pakistan’s call for an investigation into the 22 April terrorist attack.”

Azerbaijan also showed support for the citizens of Pakistan and urged India and Pakistan to peacefully resolve their conflict through diplomatic channels.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan expresses its concern over the further escalation of tension between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. We condemn military attacks against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan that killed and injured several civilians. Being in solidarity with the people of Pakistan, we express condolences to the families of the innocent victims and wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Azerbaijan, said in a statement.