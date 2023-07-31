Ebco's new ad campaign showcases ‘life-changing’ impact of furniture and fittings

India's renowned furniture hardware manufacturer, Ebco, has unveiled its latest campaign, showcasing the profound impact great furniture can have on people's lives. Titled "Ebco Fittings - They Change You," the campaign centers on the perfect fusion of functionality and aesthetics, illustrating how lives are transformed and spaces elevated with Ebco's innovative fittings.

The campaign kicks off with two compelling films, each presenting captivating narratives that resonate with audiences. One of the films follows the heartwarming journey of a man from Jalandhar, who, previously unacquainted with cooking, discovers his passion for culinary arts through Ebco's remarkable Kitchen Fittings. The other film portrays the transformation of a teenage girl, turning her once "boring" life into an exciting one, as Ebco's Compact Room fittings enable her to optimize her daily activities effectively.

"We're excited to unveil the 'Ebco Fittings - They Change You' campaign, an innovative portrayal of the transformative power of positive experiences. Departing from the conventional focus on product functionality, our goal was to craft a relatable campaign for our discerning audiences," stated Rajesh Nair, Director of Sales & Marketing at Ebco, during the campaign's launch.

As per the statement from the company, Ebco through these campaign films, aims to take customers on a mesmerising journey of boundless design possibilities. These films beautifully illustrate how Ebco's Furniture Fittings can elevate living spaces and leave a lasting impact on people's lives, the company stated.

Ramanuj Shastry, Managing Partner & Creative Chairman at Infectious Advertising, the agency behind the campaign, emphasised, "There is no rule that says a product demo has to be boring. In fact, some of the best adverts are product demos that are enjoyable and engaging. Our films use 'product demo' as fables of two very different people whose lives changed completely after installing Ebco fittings. We used limericks as a mode of narration to add intrigue and enjoyability to the adverts."