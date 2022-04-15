Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover: Shouldn’t Facebook, Google make counter offers? asks Koo boss Aprameya Radhakrishna

A day after tech billionaire, Elon Musk offered to buy microblogging platform Twitter for $43 billion, home-grown rival Koo’s CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna questioned whether rivals like Google and Facebook should make counter offers.

“Shouldn’t global big tech like Facebook and Google be making counter offers to buy Twitter? It’ll save them the scampering around when the rules of social media will be rewritten,” Radhakrishna wrote on the platform Koo on Friday.

Business Today has reached out to the Koo CEO for a comment. The story will be updated when he responds.

Koo’s co-founder a few days back had tried to woo Musk while tagging the Tesla CEO and offered him to join his start-up.

“@elonmusk let's talk sometime! We're young, agile and dreaming big! Koo being built as the future of social media @kooindia. Your specific point on democratised verification already done btw,” the Koo co-founder tweeted on April 11.

Last month Radhakrishna addressed Musk in a tweet saying that his company has a decentralised approach to microblogging.

“Hey Elon! Try us out @kooindia. We're a decentralised approach to microblogging where we are giving a voice to the larger non-English audience of the world and allow for the nuances of every country's laws,” the CEO Koo tweeted.

Musk has been a vocal advocate of Twitter's democratisation, and through his tweets, the mercurial Tesla boss has been demanding some changes on the platform, such as the need for an edit button, and a more open approach towards verification, especially for paid users.

"One of the things I believe Twitter should do is open-source the algorithm and make any changes to people's tweets - if they are emphasised or de-emphasised, that action should be made apparent. So anyone can see that action has been taken,” Musk said at a recent TED talks event.

The tech honcho said that he may need to reconsider his shareholding in Twitter if his offer to buy the platform at $54.2 a share is not accepted.

