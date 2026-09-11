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eMudhra appointed Validation Agent for LEI services in India as LEI adoption rises

eMudhra appointed Validation Agent for LEI services in India as LEI adoption rises

Under the arrangement, eMudhra will act as a Validation Agent for LEIL, which is a GLEIF-accredited LEI issuer and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL).

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 12:05 AM IST
eMudhra appointed Validation Agent for LEI services in India as LEI adoption risesAn LEI is a 20-character alphanumeric identifier based on the ISO 17442 standard.

The Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) has appointed digital identity company eMudhra as a Validation Agent of Legal Entity Identifier India Ltd (LEIL), a move that will allow organisations to apply for and renew Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs) through eMudhra’s existing identity-verification and onboarding processes.

The appointment comes as India sees rapid growth in LEI adoption. India became the jurisdiction with the largest number of active LEIs in January 2026 and recorded the highest LEI growth rate among jurisdictions in the second quarter of the year, according to GLEIF.

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Under the arrangement, eMudhra will act as a Validation Agent for LEIL, which is a GLEIF-accredited LEI issuer and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL). LEIL will continue to issue and maintain LEI records in line with requirements of the Global LEI System.

The integration is expected to reduce the need for organisations to undergo separate identity checks when obtaining an LEI, by incorporating LEI application and renewal into existing verification and onboarding workflows.

An LEI is a 20-character alphanumeric identifier based on the ISO 17442 standard. It links to reference information about a legal entity, including details that help establish “who is who” and “who owns whom” in financial transactions.

The development also comes against a broader expansion of LEI requirements in India’s financial markets. In March 2026, the Reserve Bank of India issued a master direction consolidating existing LEI requirements covering specified transactions in government securities, money market instruments, foreign exchange instruments and derivatives. Participants covered by the direction are required to obtain an LEI and keep it current.

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GLEIF CEO Alexandre Kech said the growth in LEI adoption in India reflects the role of verifiable organisational identity in improving transparency and interoperability. “Welcoming eMudhra as a Validation Agent will help meet increasing demand for the LEI in India and internationally,” he said.

Nand Kishore, Director of LEIL, said the collaboration would simplify and accelerate LEI acquisition while combining eMudhra’s digital capabilities with LEIL’s experience in issuing and managing LEIs.

eMudhra Co-Founder Kaushik Srinivasan said the new role would allow the company’s clients to obtain a globally recognised identity through its onboarding process and support compliance and cross-border activity.

The appointment also expands the global network of LEI Validation Agents, which currently numbers more than 20 across regions including Africa, Australasia, China, Europe, India, the Middle East and North America.

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Published on: Sep 11, 2026 12:05 AM IST
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