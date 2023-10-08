Essar's Black Box broadens presence in India, aims to serve local and global customers

Essar's Black Box, a global IT solutions provider, is expanding its footprint in India to serve local and global customers. The company recently set up a Center of Excellence in Bengaluru to support its global clients.

The centre is equipped with advanced research and development laboratories, command centers, a service desk, and delivery operations targeting its client needs. Black Box plans to hire more people in India and the rest of the world, depending on client needs, news agency PTI reported on Sunday.

"India holds significant importance as a market for us, serving both Indian conglomerates and global customers. We have a positive outlook on our growth potential in India and will continue to invest here," said Sanjeev Verma, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Black Box Corporation.

The ongoing digitisation initiative of the government and the strong demand for data centres are areas the firm would evaluate, given its expertise in working with hyper-scale customers, he said.

To achieve growth, the company is increasing the number of its staff members across multiple geographies and has defined a clear plan to increase its Bengaluru centre of excellence by 500 new employees.

Black Box has had a presence in India for nearly 37 years, previously operating as AGC Networks. The company serves valued clients across several sectors in India, including banking, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, and information technology (IT)/IT-enabled services, and has a global reach spanning more than 35 countries.

"Many of these clients have experienced substantial growth and expanded their operations into multiple regions. They have chosen to partner with Black Box, driven by our strong relationships and the tangible results we consistently deliver," Verma said.

In the United States, Black Box services clients from a variety of industries, including banking, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, distribution, energy, and utilities.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: Middle East stocks plunge as Israel pounds Gaza, declares war against Hamas