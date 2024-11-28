Etihad Airways unveils CSK-themed aircraft ahead of IPL 2025, inaugural flight to take place from Chennai

Etihad Airways, the official sponsor of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has taken fan engagement to new heights with a remarkable gesture. The airline revealed a specially designed CSK-themed aircraft, sharing a video of the custom-branded aircraft on social media.

The unveiling marks a major milestone in the three-year partnership between Etihad Airways and CSK, which was announced earlier this year.

The aircraft, which is the first Airbus A320neo to be operated by a UAE carrier will serve on Etihad’s short haul routes. Its inaugural flight will take place in December at CSK’s home base in Chennai.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “We are delighted to once again demonstrate our commitment to the Indian market and celebrate our partnership with CSK with this stunning new livery in the bold yellow and blue colours of the Chennai Super Kings. We are incredibly proud of our partnership with CSK and the joy that cricket brings to so many people around the world.”

In the video, the Airbus A320 neo is seen sporting CSK’s signature yellow and blue livery, adorned with the team’s crest on various parts of the aircraft’s body. The UAE’s national carrier said that the CSK team will travel exclusively on this aircraft during IPL 2025 and beyond, offering a more comfortable and seamless travel experience for the players.

“With our rapidly expanding global network, we are able to showcase the CSK special livery to millions of people in destinations wide and far, and bring more fans globally to the game we love and enjoy,” De added.

Needless to say the unveiling video has gone viral on social media with enthusiastic CSK fans flooding the comments with praise. One fan wrote, “This is what I love the most! Thank you, CSK and Etihad Airways.” Another wrote, “This was unexpected, but I’m absolutely loving it.”

“This is the coolest sponsorship deal we’ve seen!” read one comment.

Many fans also expressed excitement over the possibility of seeing the aircraft in person, with one saying, “Can’t wait to see this flight in Chennai, especially during takeoff and landing.”

Earlier this year, Etihad Airways secured a three-year deal with CSK to become the team’s principal sponsor. The partnership not only includes sponsorship for CSK’s events and platforms but also ensures the airline’s logo will appear on the players’ jerseys.