Evenflow partners with Assiduus Global to strengthen supply chain

Ecommerce rollup entity Evenflow has partnered with Assiduus, which is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing AI-powered cross-border and cross-marketplace e-commerce accelerator, to strengthen its cross-marketplace supply chain.

Founded by former Uber executives Utsav Agarwal and Pulkit Chhabra in 2021, Evenflow aggregates third-party sellers on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. It acquires online marketplace sellers in the range of $200k - $2 million per brand.

The partnership brings together Assiduus' global distribution and supply-chain management expertise with Evenflow's ability in acquiring profitable third-party sellers with a strong product portfolio and scaling them on marketplaces by helping the brands with marketing, branding, supply chain, procurement and other expertise, said a statement.

Assiduus helps D2C brands launch, scale and grow across e-commerce marketplaces and geographies by enabling their digital commerce through end-to-end distribution and supply chain management, it added.

"We are excited to partner with Assiduus and leverage their strong fulfillment & data analytics capability to bring our products closer to the customer and thereby reduce the delivery turnaround time. We would be working closely with Assiduus to expand our presence across platforms in India, and soon international as well," says Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO, Evenflow.

"This partnership with Evenflow is in line with our goal of becoming our clients' global partner for all their digital commerce needs with a value proposition of our leading patent-pending technology," says Somdutta Singh, Founder & CEO, Assiduus Global.

While Evenflow is one of the first e-commerce aggregators in India, Assiduus Global is a one-of-a-kind e-commerce accelerator that offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brands driven by their AI-powered technology expertise without having them to invest in resources or infrastructure.