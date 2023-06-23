Ex-employee dismisses 'toxic work culture theory' at Byju's, sends a letter of gratitude to co-founder

Byju's co-founder Divya Gokulnath on Thursday shared a letter on her Instagram handle from a former Byju's employee who expressed gratitude towards the company for the enriching learning experience they got at the edu-tech firm.

The letter said, "Hello Divya mam, I was the employee of Byju's and I have learnt a lot from Byju's. Byju's taught me how to work hard and aim for success. In return, I want to do something for team. I have started my own IT consulting firm and in 4 months with blessings of elders and mentors like you and Byju sir I have gained a lot of success. My learning in Byju's is really helping me.”

“I want to do something for team Byju's. Please let me know mam if you require any resources or team to work on any IT project. Please let me know mam I will be very happy to assist you," the former employee wrote in the letter.

The letter concluded with the employee expressing a different perspective on the culture at Byju's compared to the prevailing perception.

The employee stated: "Everyone says Byju's has a toxic culture with no work-life balance, but I personally enjoyed my time at Byju's. I earned substantial incentives."

The employee's letter was shared by Gokulnath on her Instagram story, accompanied by her own message filled with gratitude and happiness.

She wrote, "My heart is filled with so much happiness and gratitude to see my BYJU's family reaching greater heights."

However, troubles have been mounting at the edtech start-up for last few months.

Back in May, Byju’s was accused of hiding $500 million from its lenders. The allegations came out at a court hearing in Delaware, where Byju’s is facing a lawsuit over the control of the company.

On Thursday, Byju's financial auditor Deloitte exited the company.

In the resignation letter, Deloitte stated that due to long delayed financial statements by the company, the auditor has decided to step down with immediate effect mid term.

Byju's in a statement said that it has appointed BDO as its new auditor, adding that this will help it uphold the highest standards of financial scrutiny and accountability.

Meanwhile, a report said on Tuesday that three board members of Byju’s -- Peak XV Partners's (earlier Sequoia Capital India) GV Ravishankar, Prosus' Russell Dreisenstock and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's Vivian Wu -- have resigned from the board. The edtech firm said the report is "entirely speculative".