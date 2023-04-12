Ex-Mahindra Group chairman Keshub Mahindra dies at 99

Keshub Mahindra dies: Former Mahindra Group chairman and industrialist Anand Mahindra’s uncle Keshub Mahindra has died at the age of 99 on April 12. The news was confirmed by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (INSPACe) chairman Pawan Goenka in a recent tweet.

Goenka tweeted, "The industrial world has lost one of the tallest personalities today. Shri Keshub Mahindra had no match; the nicest person I had the privilege of knowing. I always looked forward to meetings with him and inspired by how he connected business, economics and social matters. Om Shanti."

As the news of Keshub Mahindra's passing went viral, Raymond Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania and former Infosys board member Mohandas Pai paid their last tributes to the industry titan.

Singhania wrote, "Keshubji lived a glorious life guiding the growth of the Mahindra group for nearly five decades. With his endearing personality, he could navigate many a challenging situations. My deepest condolences to the family, employees, and well-wishers of Mahindra Group. RIP Keshub Mahindra."

Pai remembered Keshub Mahindra as someone who led by example and always put India first. He tweeted, "A great Indian passes away! Om Shanthi. Our prayers with Anand Mahidnra and family! He was an extraordinary warm compassionate person! Who led by example, put India first always!"

After completing his graduation from Wharton, Keshub Mahindra joined the Mahindra Group in 1947. He went on to become the chairman of the Mahindra Group in 1963. Mahindra Group’s main business was to make the historic Willys Jeeps at the time. Mahindra retired as the Chairman of the conglomerate in 2012, handing over the reigns to his nephew Anand Mahindra.

He has also been appointed to various government committees including the Sachar Committee on Company Law and Monopolistic and Restrictive Trade Practices (MRTP) Legislation and the Central Advisory Council of Industries.

He was awarded the Chevalier de l'Ordre National de la Legion d'honneur by the French Government in 1987. He was a member of the Prime Minister’s Council on Trade and Industry from 2004 to 2010.

Mahindra was also a member of Assocham's Apex Advisory Council and the President Emeritus of the Employers' Federation of India. The veteran industrialist has also served on the boards and councils in companies like Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, ICICI, IFC, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), and Indian Hotels.

He was also the founder of the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO), Vice-Chairman of Housing Development Finance Corporation, Chairman Mahindra Ugine Steel, Director of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing, and Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited.

