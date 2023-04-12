‘Revolutionised Indian industry with human touch’: Tributes pour in for Keshub Mahindra 

Keshub Mahindra tributes: Veterans of corporate India and netizens paid their tributes to former Mahindra Group chairman Keshub Mahindra soon after the industry titan passed away at the age of 99 on Tuesday. Mahindra Aerospace and Mahindra Defence Chairman SP Shukla paid his last respects to the departed soul and said that he will always cherish Mahindra’s memory.

SP Shukla tweeted, “I shall always cherish the memory of Mr Keshub Mahindra- a doyen of Indian industry. It was an honour to receive my degree from him at IIMA. I remember his kind words at the start of my career. Years later, I was to experience his inspiring leadership at Mahindra Group.”

I shall always cherish the memory of Mr Keshub Mahindra -a doyen of Indian Industry. It was an honour to receive my degree from him at IIMA. I remember his kind words at the start of my career. Years later I was to experience his inspiring leadership at @MahindraRise .Om Shanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/1TNFqEVBtv — SP Shukla (@Prakashukla) April 12, 2023

Zee Entertainment Enterprises CEO and MD Punit Goenka said in his tweet that Keshub Mahindra’s vision and approach toward business inspired him.

Goenka wrote, “Keshub Mahindra ji was an idol to entrepreneurs and leaders across sectors. His vision and approach towards business inspired many including me, as he taught India Inc the essence of building a strong business and giving back to society through his philanthropic efforts.”

He also extended his condolences to the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra and the family on this irreparable loss. Goenka wrote, “We have truly lost a legend today, but his legacy will symbolise the Indian entrepreneurial spirit for times to come. Heartfelt condolences to the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra and the family. Thoughts and prayers with you during this difficult time.”

Keshub Mahindra ji was an idol to entrepreneurs and leaders across sectors. His vision and approach towards business inspired many including me, as he taught India Inc. the essence of building a strong business and giving back to the society through his philanthropic efforts. 1/2 — Punit Goenka (@punitgoenka) April 12, 2023

We have truly lost a legend today, but his legacy will symbolise the Indian entrepreneurial spirit for times to come. Heartfelt condolences to the Mahindra Group, @anandmahindra and the family. Thoughts and prayers with you during this difficult time. 2/2 — Punit Goenka (@punitgoenka) April 12, 2023

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Vinod Aggarwal also paid his last respects to the departed soul.

Aggarwal said in a statement, “The Indian Automobile Industry today lost one of it’s pioneers Shri Keshub Mahindra, at the age of 99. His leadership in the early years of the journey of the Indian Auto Industry had led to India being recognised as an important player globally and also helped in India becoming a manufacturing hub for the Automobile sector. He was the President of SIAM during the year 1964. SIAM and the Indian Automobile Industry condoles the passing away of a true visionary and pray for the departed soul to rest in peace.”

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who will next be seen in SSMB28, also paid his last respects to the industrialist in a tweet. Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Indian industry lost a great leader. He revolutionised Indian industry with human touch. Such humble and kind person. I got my first innovation award from him… Om Shanthi (sic). My condolences to family and friends.”

Indian Industry lost a Great leader. He revolutionised Indian industry with human touch. Such humble and kind person. I got my first Innovation award from him. … Om Shanthi. 🙏. ⁩ my condolences to family and friends ⁦@anandmahindra⁩ https://t.co/0k55zPUzxz April 12, 2023

The former Mahindra Group chairman and India’s oldest billionaire passed away at the age of 99 on April 12. Mahindra joined the Mahindra Group in 1947 soon after completing his graduation from Wharton and went onto become the Chairman of the group in 1963. In his almost five-decade-long stint as the Mahindra Group chairperson, Keshub Mahindra led the transformation of the group from the maker of the renowned Wills jeep to a conglomerate with tractors and SUVs being its most famous offerings.

The Mahindra Group also has an enviable presence in sectors like aerospace, defence, software services, real estate, hospitality, construction equipment, energy, farm equipment, and information technology. Keshub Mahindra’s net worth was $1.2 billion at the time of his death, according to Forbes.

Senior journalist and author Shobhaa De also extended her condolences to the “Mahindra ‘family’ across the world”. De tweeted, “RIP Keshub Mahindra. India’s oldest billionaire, who passed away a few months short of his landmark century. Condolences to the entire Mahindra ‘family’ across the world. You made India proud!”

RIP Keshub Mahindra. India’s oldest billionaire, who passed away a few months short of his landmark century.

Condolences to the entire Mahindra “Family” across the world . You made India proud ! pic.twitter.com/pixfi7C1mj April 12, 2023

Earlier in the day, Raymond Chairman and MD Gautam Singhania, former Infosys board member Mohandas Pai, and INSPACe chairman Pawan Goenka also paid their last respects to the industry heavyweight.

Keshubhji lived a glorious life guiding the growth of Mahindra group for nearly five decades. With his endearing personality, he could navigate many a challenging situation. My deepest condolences to the family, employees and well wishers of Mahindra Group. RIP Keshub Mahindra — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) April 12, 2023

A great Indian passes away! Om Shanthi. Our prayers with ⁦@anandmahindra⁩ and family! He was an extraordinary warm compassionate person! Who led by example, put india first always! https://t.co/DVBnOxbAPt — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) April 12, 2023

The industrial world has lost one of the tallest personalities today. Shri Keshub Mahindra had no match; the nicest person I had the privilege of knowing. I always looked forward to mtgs with him and inspired by how he connected business, economics and social matters. Om Shanti. — Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) April 12, 2023

A Twitter user also shared an anecdote of his grandfather with the veteran industrialist and wrote, “Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of Shri Keshub Mahindra. A legend in Indian industry and responsible for the growth of Mahindra Group since its inception. A good friend of our grandfather’s since their days at Tata Steel in the 1940s. RIP. The end of an era.”

Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of Shri Keshub Mahindra.A legend in Indian Industry & responsible for the growth of @MahindraRise since inception.A good friend of our grandfather’s since their days at Tata Steel in the 1940s.R.I.P. The end of an era. @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/OoohVGQuFB — Siddhant Das (@sidvick) April 12, 2023

Also WATCH | India’s oldest billionaire Keshub Mahindra dies at 99: All about the former Mahindra Group Chairman

Also read: Ex-Mahindra Group chairman Keshub Mahindra dies at 99