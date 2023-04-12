What caused the delay in the launch of Apple Store in India?

Apple has 522 stores across 25 countries and regions worldwide. The newest store was inaugurated by Apple CEO Tim Cook in the Gangnam District in Seoul, South Korea on March 31, 2023. But what took Apple so long to come up with its own retail store in India?

India has emerged as a key strategic market for Apple over the last few years. While Apple has been wanting to launch its stores in India, the country’s Foreign Direct Investment policy restricted it from doing the same. “India allowed 100% FDI on single-brand retail, however, there was a mandate that 30% of the sourcing should be done locally. The government of India relaxed this clause in 2018, wherein the single-brand retail entity would have to show incremental sourcing (locally from India) over five years (from 1st April of the year of the opening of the first store). After completion of this 5-year period, the entity will be required to meet the 30% sourcing norms directly towards its India’s operation, on an annual basis,” explains Prachir Singh, Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint.

This clause allowed Apple to start planning for a physical store in India. However, the plans were halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The company had intended to open the store in 2022, but the plans were further delayed, and is finally launching on April 18, 2023.

Also read: Why Apple's entry into the Indian retail space has dealers worried

And as the company is finally opening two Apple Retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi on April 18 and April 20, respectively, Apple CEO Tim Cook is also expected to fly down to Mumbai and Delhi for the launch of the Apple Stores. He is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some cabinet ministers to discuss the company’s Make in India plans.

Until now, Apple hardware, including iPhones, was available for purchase from Apple Premium Resellers,--third-party stores such as iWorld, Future Retail, and Invent. These stores had to acquire a license from Apple to sell devices. The company also launched its online retail store a few years ago.

The Apple Retail Store is a company-owned store that will be housing huge inventories –including all variants and colours of its products. If a customer is looking at customising a product configuration, say an iMac, the Apple Store is a perfect place to buy it without delays.

In addition, the store has Apple Specialist - trained Apple staff with complete knowledge about Apple devices and services to answer all customer queries. Customers who shop directly with Apple in-store can enjoy personalised advice from an Apple Specialist. They know the products and services inside and out and aim to make everyone feel welcome. Team members can help customers select and set up a device — including transferring data and activating a cellular plan — and choose the right financing plan. Also, consumers can spend as much time as they wish to experience Apple devices without being pressured to purchase them.

Along with premium experience, Apple also offers Apple Trade-In which makes it easy for customers to exchange an eligible Apple or third-party device for credit toward their next Apple purchase.

Also read: Inside Apple's first retail store in India: A visual treat and a game-changer

Also read: Apple's retail revolution comes to India: First store opens on April 18