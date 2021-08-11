Expect to list LIC by end of FY22: Govt official

The Indian government expects to list state-owned Life Insurance Corp (LIC) by the end of the current fiscal year, and collect 500 billion rupees ($6.72 billion) as dividends from state-run companies, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

The government also expects to complete selling state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and national carrier Air India in the current fiscal year that runs through March 2022, said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, department of investment and public asset management.

LIC is the biggest insurer in the country and is wholly owned by the government.

($1 = 74.4225 Indian rupees)

Also Read: West Bengal FM Amit Mitra writes to Nirmala Sitharaman, urges to stop privatisation of insurance company

Also Read: Mini Ipe appointed as LIC MD ahead of proposed IPO