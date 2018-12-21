EY India acquires Fortune Cookie UX Design to enhance digital services

Tax advisory firm EY's India unit has acquired Fortune Cookie UX Design, a digital design boutique firm headquartered in Pune. The acquisition will help the company in digital transformation, including design thinking, user experience (UX) design, and building user-centric digital ecosystems. Besides, the company is also planning to enhance its workforce in India by hiring over 2,000 professionals in the next three years.

The acquisition is expected to be completed shortly, the company said in a statement. "Design thinking and user experience design are critical to digital transformation. With this acquisition, EY's digital transformation service offering will be enhanced with the presence of design thinkers and UX designers," said the company.

"The integration comes at a crucial time as clients are becoming increasingly digital and looking for innovative solutions to better engage their customers and accelerate business performance," Mahesh Makhija, Emerging Technology & Digital Leader EY India, said.

Shashank Shwet, Founder & CEO of FCUX said: "For the last 10 years, we have designed digital ecosystems with the user at the centre of the strategy. Organisations need well defined processes for user research, design thinking, UX Design and digital transformation."

EY said it has been investing in several critical capabilities to be a part of the digital transformation, including automation, UX, data analytics, internet of things, blockchain and other emerging technologies.

"Currently there are about 2,200 digital and technology professionals in EY India, including data scientists, automation and IT professionals delivering digital and technology-led solutions to clients in varied functions and industries. With the fast-growing need from organisations to undertake large-scale digital transformation, EY plans to hire another 2,000 professionals with diverse capabilities over the next three years," said the company.

Fortune Cookie UX Design (FCUX Design), founded by Shashank Shwet, Vidhika Rohatgi and Sonam Agarwal in 2008, is a leading full service digital design consultancy.