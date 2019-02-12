FCI Recruitment 2019: Apply online for 4,103 JE, Steno, Typist and Assistant posts

State-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) will release an official recruitment notification for over 4,000 vacant posts in various sectors on its official website on February 23, 2019, suggested media report.

As per media report, there are 4,103 vacancies for various posts including Junior Engineer (Civil Engineer/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade II (AG II) (HINDI), Steno Grade- II, Typist (Hindi) And Assistant Grade - III (AG III) (General/ Accounts/ Technical/ Depot posts) in offices spread all over the country.

According to reports, all the eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website fci.gov.in. The online application process will start on February 23, and will be close on March 25, 2019.

The candidates are also informed to apply to one zone only i.e. either North zone or South zone or East zone or West zone or North East zone. They are also informed that the admit cards will be made available on the official website for download - 15 days prior to announced date of examination.

According to report, the selection of candidates will be done on the basis of online exam followed by the screen test and document verification.

Educational qualification and experience:

Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering) - Degree in Civil Engineering or Diploma in Civil Engineering with one year experience.

Junior Engineer (Electrical Mechanical Engineering) - Degree in Electrical Engineering or mechanical engineering or diploma in electrical engineering or mechanical engineering with one year experience in the case of diploma holders only.

Steno Grade- II - Graduate along with O level qualification of DOEACC and speed of 40 w.p.m and 80 w.p.m. in typing and shorthand respectively or Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Application with speed of 40 w.p.m. and 80 w.p.m. in typing and shorthand respectively.

Assistant Grade -II (Hindi) - A degree of a recognized University with Hindi as the main subject. Proficiency in English, One year experience of translation from English to Hindi and vice-versa,

Typist (Hindi) - Graduation or equivalent 30 W.P.M speed in Hindi typing.

Assistant Grade III - Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with proficiency in the use of computers.

Assistant Grade -III (Accounts) - Bachelor of Commerce from a recognized University with proficiency in the use of computers.

Assistant Grade III (Technical) - B.Sc. in Agriculture from a recognized University. Or B. Sc. with any of the following subjects from a recognized University: Botany / Zoology / Bio-Technology / Bio-Chemistry / Microbiology / Food Science. Or B. Tech / BE in Food Science / Food Science and Technology / Agricultural Engineering / Bio-Technology from a recognized University / an institution approved by AICTE.

Assistant Grade III (Depot) - Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with proficiency in the use of computers.

