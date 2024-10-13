‘Felt like a parting gift’: Shantanu Naidu shares how bear hugs from Mumbai cops comforted him at Ratan Tata’s funeral

At Ratan Tata’s funeral, a quiet but powerful moment unfolded when Shantanu Naidu, one of Tata’s closest aides, was embraced by Mumbai policemen.



The gesture was simple yet deeply meaningful, reflecting the collective grief over the loss of a man who had impacted many lives, including Naidu’s.



As Tata’s hearse made its way through the streets, Naidu, who had been a part of Tata’s inner circle, led the procession on his motorcycle, visibly moved by the support around him. The bear hugs from the officers symbolized the city’s shared sorrow, offering Naidu a brief moment of comfort in the midst of his grief.

Related Articles

Later, Naidu took to LinkedIn to share his emotions, reflecting on the overwhelming sense of loss. “Still coming to terms with the fact that I will never see him smile again, or get to make him smile,” he wrote. He expressed his gratitude for the kind gestures from strangers and the Mumbai policemen, calling the bear hugs “a parting gift” that brought him a sense of solace during a difficult time.

Naidu’s relationship with Tata went beyond a professional connection. Their bond started when Naidu sought support for his initiative, Motopaws, which aimed to protect stray dogs by providing them with reflective collars. After writing a letter to Tata, Naidu was surprised to receive an invitation to meet him in Mumbai. That first meeting led to a friendship built on shared values and a mutual passion for animal welfare. Together, they launched Motopaws, and Tata continued to mentor Naidu as he grew his ventures.

Naidu went on to found Goodfellows, a startup focused on providing companionship to the elderly, a cause close to Tata’s heart. Even when Naidu left for the U.S. to pursue an MBA, the bond remained strong, with Tata attending his graduation. Upon his return, Naidu took on the role of Tata’s assistant, deepening their partnership.