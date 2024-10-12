WATCH: Shantanu Naidu stopped ahead of Ratan Tata's funeral, 'had to explain his identity to Mumbai Police'

Shantanu Naidu, the youngest General Manager of Tata Trusts and a close confidant of the late industrialist Ratan Tata, found himself in an unexpected situation on October 10 when he was stopped by Mumbai Police while riding his motorcycle. The incident occurred as Naidu was en route to pay his final respects to Tata, who passed away at the age of 86 after a brief illness.

A video of the encounter quickly went viral on social media, showing police officers questioning Naidu about his identity and destination. In the footage, Naidu calmly explained that he was on his way to observe the funeral procession. Earlier that morning, he had been seen driving the truck that carried Tata's body from the industrialist's residence.

The moment highlighted the deep bond between Naidu and Tata, who had been a mentor to him throughout his career. Naidu later shared his grief on social media, paying tribute to Tata with the heartfelt message, "Goodbye, my dear lighthouse," and expressed his commitment to honor Tata’s legacy.

During the funeral procession, Naidu rode ahead of the ambulance, accompanied by a police escort, as the hearse made its way to the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) for public viewing. The funeral has drawn significant attention, with numerous dignitaries and public figures gathering to honour Tata’s remarkable contributions to philanthropy and innovation.

Shantanu Naidu’s journey with Tata began in May 2022 when Ratan Tata hired the 29-year-old. Naidu first gained public recognition when a video of him celebrating Tata's birthday resonated with fans across the country.

In addition to his role at Tata Trusts, Naidu is also known for his innovative ideas. While working at Tata Elxsi, he addressed the issue of dog fatalities due to traffic accidents and developed a concept for "dog collars" designed to enhance visibility at night, thereby improving safety for pets on the roads.