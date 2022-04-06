Fintech firm SaveIn launches BNPL products targeting healthcare

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options are now not limited to shopping. The option is now available for availing healthcare service too. SaveIN, a credit focused fintech company, which claims to be India’s first ‘Buy Now Pay later’ platform for healthcare, has tied up with Madhavbaug, an Indian chain of cardiac care clinics and hospitals, for its instant credit and pay later offerings using its Care Now, Pay Later brand.

Through this partnership, SaveIN will serve over 270 clinics and 2 hospitals under the Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited popularly known as Madhavbaug chain taking its overall reach to 500 clinics across the country.

“We have partnered with Madhavbaug -- a leader in preventive cardiology and diabetes reversal treatments. With this partnership, we expect to serve hundreds of thousands of Madhavbaug patients across multiple cities and help them avail timely care through affordable, on-demand credit options. Offering checkout finance at healthcare chains is a key component of our growth strategy and we will continue to grow our network of healthcare providers and practices to build SaveIN as India’s leading integrated healthcare ecosystem,” Jitin Bhasin, founder, SaveIN said.

Backed by Silicon Valley-based leading technology investor, Y-Combinator, SaveIN recently launched its unique offline BNPL product for financing need-based healthcare expenses, at physical points of care. Within a short span of time, SaveIN has received overwhelming response and has now on-boarded over 500 plus healthcare providers across the country. SaveIN’s ‘Care now Pay later’ product addresses key health segments including dental, eye care, veterinary, diagnostics, dermatology, hair clinics, fertility, physiotherapy, fertility and alternate medicine, among others.

“Madhavbaug has successfully integrated the knowledge of Ayurveda and optimal lifestyle modification with the insights of modern medical science to deliver world class non-surgical heart treatments. With the partnership we believe that we can serve more customers using instant checkout finance and easy repayment plans offered bySaveIN” said Dr Sane, founder of Madhavbaug.

SaveIN said it aims to expand to 5000 healthcare outlets across top 15 Indian cities in the next 12 months thereby creating an integrated healthcare ecosystem that empowers and enables customers to benefit from immediate availability of healthcare through enhanced affordability.