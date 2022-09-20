Former RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi appointed as part-time chairman of YES Bank

Former RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi has been appointed as part-time chairman of Yes Bank. "We are pleased to inform that as recommended by the Board of Directors of the Bank, the Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Mr. Rama Subramaniam Gandhi as the Non-Executive (Parttime) Chairman of the Bank for a period of three (3) years effective from today i.e. September 20, 2022," the bank said.



Gandhi is currently a financial sector policy expert and adviser. Currently, he advises banks, finance companies, fintech entities, payment system entities, investors, and funds on subjects ranging from financial regulations and the Indian economy. He is an independent director on the boards of several financial sector entities like banks, market infrastructure, account aggregators, information utility and fintech.



Gandhi was a Deputy Governor of the RBI for three years from 2014 to 2017. He had a three-year secondment to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the capital market regulator.

