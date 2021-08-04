Founder Karan Bajaj to exit WhiteHat Jr a year after Byju’s acquisition 

Founder of WhiteHat Jr Karan Bajaj is set to exit the edtech company for children. This development comes a year after the company was acquired by edtech giant Byju’s. While the details have not been announced yet, an official announcement is expected as early as Thursday during the company’s town hall.

This move was mutually decided at the time of acquisition, said Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran in an email, accessed by The Morning Context. He said that they have exceeded all their mutually outlined goals for the first year.

“While I wish he would’ve stayed longer, Karan is a force of nature and accustomed to making unconventional choices, as you all know, and I wish him only the best for what will surely be an exciting path ahead,” Raveendran’s email reads.

Head of Customer Experience and Delivery Trupti Mukker will replace Karan Bajaj. “With Karan’s departure, Trupti Mukker, whom you know well as the Head of Customer Experience and Delivery, will lead the organisation, ably supported by the extremely strong leadership team that Karan and I have set in place,” he said, as mentioned in the news site. Mukker had joined the organisation 7 months ago.

Byju’s acquired WhiteHat Jr for $350 million last year. The edtech giant had planned to make significant investments in the coding edtech’s technology platform and product innovation and expanding the teacher base.

Meanwhile, the company had said on Tuesday that it signed up 500 schools representing more than 1.25 lakh students to learn coding through a blended curriculum. The company aims to train 1 million students via the 'physical-digital blended model' next academic year.

BusinessToday.In has reached out to Bajaj for his comments. The story will be updated accordingly.

