From chess to business tycoons: Mom Revathi opens up on the journey of Zerodha's Nithin and Nikhil Kamath

In the area of finance and entrepreneurship, Nikhil and Nithin Kamath are synonymous with innovation and success. As founders of Zerodha, India's leading online brokerage firm, their growth has always intrigued the business world.

However, behind their towering achievements lies a narrative shaped by the wisdom and guidance of their mother, Revathi.

For Revathi, the journey began with a simple yet profound belief in the power of education and the importance of holistic development.



While academics were certainly valued, she recognised the transformative potential of extracurricular activities, particularly chess.

"My father told me playing chess makes your mind sharp," she said in a TV interview, highlighting how she encouraged her sons to delve into the strategic depths of the game from a young age. She talks about how she made them play the game at the tender age of four,

Indeed, it was through the lens of chess that Nikhil and Nithin Kamath first honed their analytical skills and cultivated an interest in strategic thinking.

"He was not studying," Kamath reflected with a chuckle while talking about Nithin, emphasising her preference for a well-rounded education prioritising critical thinking over rote memorisation.

As the Kamath brothers navigated the ups and downs of their academic journey, their mother remained a steadfast source of support and encouragement. Witnessing their children's evolution, she understood the importance of maintaining a calm mindset and embracing both successes and failures with equanimity.

"I think contributing to society and all they got from me and my husband, he used to help people a lot," she fondly recalls, underscoring the values of empathy and compassion instilled in her sons from an early age.

Amidst their academic pursuits, Kamath recognised the entrepreneurial spark within her sons and seized the opportunity to nurture their burgeoning talents. Drawing from her own experiences as a florist, she envisioned a future where her sons could take the helm of the family business and carve out their own path in the world of commerce.