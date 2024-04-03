scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
'Death of currency derivative trading...': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on RBI's FX action

Feedback

'Death of currency derivative trading...': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on RBI's FX action

The central bank’s broader objective has been to curb volatility in the currency at a time when foreign funds have been pouring in money into the nation’s bond markets.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Nithin Kamath Nithin Kamath

Hours after Zerodha told its clients to close FX derivatives position before April 5 to comply with new RBI norms, the firm's founder Nithin Kamath wrote in a post on X  that this will be "the death of currency derivative trading on stock exchanges by retail traders".

The move is expected to force out most of the market’s most active players, drying up volumes that reached $5 billion-a-day. 

Related Articles

"I have said this before, regulatory risk is by far the  biggest risk for stock brokers. The RBI has its own reasons for restricting unhedged currency derivatives,  but this means the death of currency derivative trading on stock exchanges by retail traders.

The central bank’s broader objective has been to curb volatility in the currency at a time when foreign funds have been pouring in money into the nation’s bond markets since JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s landmark announcement in September.

The authority has built up forex reserves to a record $643 billion as a buffer against external shocks. It uses all currency platforms including spot, forwards and currency futures to intervene in the currency market. 

The impact of the new rule will be seen over the next month, according to Nuvama. 

“This requirement of underlying will practically kill the volumes in currency derivatives,” said Dilip Parmar, currency strategist at HDFC Securities Ltd.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 03, 2024, 7:20 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement