From EY to Amazon: Delhi-NCR's top 10 companies for career growth in AI, consulting, finance- Report

Delhi-NCR: If you are looking to build a career in Delhi, Noida, or Gurugram, here's a useful starting point for you. LinkedIn has released its inaugural Top Companies list for Delhi-NCR, a data-backed ranking of the ten best workplaces for career growth in the region, and a revealing look at where professional momentum is actually being built right now.

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The list spans professional services, technology, financial services, and beyond, with names ranging from EY at the top to a San Francisco-based AI testing firm at the bottom. The region, LinkedIn notes, is already one of India's primary hubs for AI-related jobs, and that appetite for tech talent is visible across the rankings.

Here are the ten companies that made the cut:

1. EY

The global professional services firm tops the list, with tax accounting, auditing, and tax law as its most valued skills in the region. Tax accountants and financial auditors are among the most common roles, with consulting and business development as the dominant job functions.

2. Amazon

The e-commerce and cloud giant comes in second, with data science and digital literacy among its most notable skills in Delhi-NCR. Software engineers and account managers make up a large portion of its local workforce, with engineering and operations as the primary functions.

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3. American Express

The financial services major claims third place. Commercial banking and capital markets are key skill areas, while software engineers and fraud analysts feature prominently among its job titles.

4. Mastercard

The payments technology company ranks fourth, with data science and business management as standout skills. Data scientists and product managers are among its most common roles in the region.

5. NAB

Australia's National Australia Bank makes a somewhat unexpected appearance at fifth, with software engineers and financial advisors forming a significant part of its Delhi-NCR presence. Business development and finance are its largest job functions locally.

6. Accenture

The IT services and consulting firm ranks sixth, with enterprise software and development tools among its most notable skills. Software engineers and business operations analysts are the most common profiles in the region.

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7. EXL

The New York-headquartered business consulting firm comes in at seven, with management consulting and bookkeeping as key skills. Business analysts and project managers dominate its local workforce.

8. Schneider Electric

The automation and energy management company ranks eighth. Power systems and electronic control systems are its most valued skills in Delhi-NCR, with general managers and project managers among its top job titles.

9. WPP Media

The advertising services firm takes ninth place, with digital marketing and affiliate marketing as its most notable skills. Marketers and content managers are the most common roles, with business development and marketing as the primary functions.

10. TestMu AI

Rounding out the list is TestMu AI, a San Francisco-based software development firm making an early mark in the region. Sales leads and mobile application development are its standout skills, with software engineers and engineering managers among its key roles.