Aditya Birla Capital Limited on Wednesday said its board had approved a ₹4,000 crore equity capital raise through a preferential issue to strengthen its capital base and fund its next phase of growth.

The company will issue shares worth ₹2,880 crore to promoter Grasim Industries Limited, ₹200 crore to Suryaja Investment Pte Limited and ₹920 crore to International Finance Corporation.

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The preferential issuance will be priced at ₹356.02 per equity share in line with SEBI ICDR regulations and remains subject to shareholder and other regulatory approvals.

The company said the proceeds would be used to support growth objectives, strengthen the capital base, fund lending operations and meet general corporate requirements, including investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

Commenting on the investment, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said financial services had become central to India’s economic transformation by driving capital formation, expanding financial inclusion and supporting the formalisation of the economy.

“Over the last few years, ABCL has built scale across the financial-services landscape, creating a portfolio of high-quality businesses supported by robust digital capabilities and disciplined execution,” Birla said.

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He added that the company’s diversified presence and long-term institutional approach positioned it strongly as India’s financial sector entered its “next phase of expansion and sophistication”.

Vishakha Mulye, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Capital Limited, said the company was “deeply grateful for the continued trust of our Promoters and the confidence IFC has placed in us”.

“With all the building blocks in place, this capital infusion will enable us to participate in the growth opportunities in India, deepen customer engagement, and deliver digital-first solutions,” she said.

Mulye said about 57% of the company’s loan portfolio comprised business loans to SMEs, reflecting its focus on the segment. She added that the company aimed to build an inclusive financial ecosystem through seamless credit access and digital capabilities.

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Aditya Birla Capital said it had emerged as a key growth engine for the Aditya Birla Group, supported by expansion across lending, investments, insurance and payments businesses.

Between FY23 and FY26, the company's lending portfolio across NBFC and housing finance businesses grew at a compounded annual growth rate of 30% to more than ₹2 lakh crore. Combined assets under management across asset management and insurance businesses rose at an 18% CAGR to about ₹5.9 lakh crore.

The company said total gross premiums across insurance businesses increased at a 21% CAGR to ₹31,634 crore, while consolidated profit after tax, excluding exceptional items, grew at a 23% CAGR to ₹3,797 crore in FY26.

