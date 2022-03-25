GAIL board to consider share buyback on March 31

State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd on Friday said that its board will consider buyback of shares on March 31, 2022. The company will also approve financial results for the fourth quarter of the current financial year on the same day, it said in a regulatory filing.

"Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, notice is hereby given that the meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on Thursday, 31st March, 2022, to inter alia consider buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company, " the company said in a regulatory filing.

"In terms of company's code of conduct for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by employees and other connected persons of the company framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the trading window for dealing in securities shall remain closed from Saturday, 26th March, 2022 till 48 hours after the date of Board Meeting wherein the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2022 would be considered and approved," it added.

Share buybacks refer to the repurchasing of shares of stock by the company that issued them. A buyback occurs when the issuing company pays shareholders the market value per share and re-absorbs that portion of its ownership that was previously distributed among public and private investors.

The government owns 51.80 per cent stake in the company though it is uncertain if it will be participating in the buyback.

Share of GAIL on Friday closed 0.44 per cent higher at Rs 147.65 apiece on BSE.

