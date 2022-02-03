Garware Hi-Tech Films lists on NSE

Specialty Polyester film manufacturer Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. (GHFL) listed its shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday. Prior to this, the company's shares were listed solely on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The firm stated that the move is aimed at increasing investor participation and enhancing shareholder value.

Speaking on the occasion of the listing ceremony at NSE, Monika Garware, Vice-Chairperson and Jt. Managing Director, GHFL said "After launching new product lines, re-branding our products and changing company's name to align with our new vision and growth strategy, the next logical step was to list on NSE, India's premier stock exchange."

"Listing on NSE shall provide an additional platform for new investors to participate in GHFL's growth journey, increase investor participation and enhance value for all shareholders," she added.

Garware Hi-Tech Films is the flagship firm of Garware Group and was previously known as Garware Polyester Ltd.

The company makes Hi-Tech specialty performance polyester films in India and has its "state-of-the-art' manufacturing facilities at Aurangabad, Maharashtra. In an official statement, the firm said it is "the pioneer and one of the largest exporter of Polyester Films in India and the winner of top exporters' awards for continuous 33 years from PLEXCOUNCIL".