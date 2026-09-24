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"Bengal is the natural maritime and logistics bridge connecting India's vast industrial heartland and the Northeast with the Bay of Bengal," Adani said.

The planned investment will cover ports, logistics, power generation, power transmission and distribution, roads, bridges and ropeways, green cement and hyperscale data centres.

A very special day for me in Kolkata.



Grateful to Hon’ble Chief Minister @SuvenduWB for gracing the occasion as we mark the beginning of the Adani Arogya Mandir.



This 2,000-bed, not-for-profit hospital, will be built around a modern medical college, advanced research and care… pic.twitter.com/tC0avucDrd — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) September 24, 2026

₹4,000 crore healthcare investment

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The industrialist also announced an investment of over Rs 4,000 crore in the Adani Arogya Mandir, a not-for-profit medical institution planned in Kolkata.

The facility will have 2,000 beds, with 1,000 beds catering to economically weaker sections eligible under state and central health insurance schemes.

The institution will also include a medical college, along with research and advanced care facilities. Adani said it is expected to generate over 10,000 jobs across Bengal's healthcare ecosystem.

He said the project would help build a highly skilled healthcare workforce for the state.

Must Read: Adani Ports shares: CLSA retains 'Outperform'; highlights logistics, marine growth

Bengal as a gateway

The Adani Group chairman further said Bengal's geography, talent, and economic potential give it a structural advantage.

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"Ports strengthen logistics. Logistics attracts industry. Industries drive manufacturing. Manufacturing needs energy. Energy enables digital infrastructure - and digital infrastructure brings in the industries of the future," he said. "And, most importantly, jobs multiply."

Adani said development should not be measured only by infrastructure and investment. "A society must also care for its people and protect the culture, memories, and institutions that give it identity," he said.

He said the group was also committed to supporting the restoration of the historic Writers’ Building, the revitalisation of Kumartuli Ghat and initiatives to showcase Kolkata’s Durga Puja art to the world.

'Second Karmabhoomi'

Adani said he wanted Bengal to become the Adani Group's "second karmabhoomi" in the East, after Mundra in Gujarat.

"Because, for me, Bengal is not simply an investment destination. It is a place where I want to build, to serve and most importantly, to belong," he said.

Earlier in the day, Adani said he had visited Kalighat and prayed for "Shakti", "Ichhashakti" and "Kriyashakti".

He said Bengal was at a moment of possibility and praised West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, describing him as a "Bhoomiputra" and saying people had major expectations from his government on jobs, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and opportunity.

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Adani also highlighted Bengal’s contribution to India’s history and culture, referring to Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekanand, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Jagadish Chandra Bose.

"Bengal will awake, Bengal will progress; Bengal's strength is India's momentum," he said.

