Gautam Adani meets Sri Lankan President to discuss 'fascinating' projects in country

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Friday expressed his interest in establishing a green hydrogen plant in Sri Lanka, alongside the conglomerate's ongoing projects in the country.

Adani, who heads the Adani Group, met with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss the proposed venture, in addition to the development of a container terminal and a 500 MW wind project, reported PTI.

In a tweet, Adani described it as a "great honour" to meet with President Wickremesinghe and discussed a range of fascinating projects in Sri Lanka.

"Great Honour to have met H.E. President Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss a fascinating set of projects in Sri Lanka including continued development of Colombo Port West Container Terminal, 500 MW wind project, and extending our renewal energy expertise to produce green Hydrogen," Adani said in his tweet.

Great Honour to have met H.E. President Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss a fascinating set of projects in Sri Lanka including continued development of Colombo Port West Container Terminal, 500 MW wind project, and extending our renewal energy expertise to produce green Hydrogen. pic.twitter.com/Rsw9dJRhdU — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) July 21, 2023

The Adani Group is already engaged in significant projects in Sri Lanka. Notably, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is working on a $700 million container terminal at the Colombo Port, which is a crucial transhipment hub in South Asia.

Furthermore, the conglomerate's renewable energy arm, Adani Green Energy, is investing $500 million to set up two wind projects of 286 MW in Mannar and 234 MW in Pooneryn, slated for completion by December 2024.

Sri Lankan Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara on Monday said that the renewable energy project to generate 500 MW in Sri Lanka's north and eastern regions undertaken by India's Adani Group will be completed by December next year.

The introduction of a green hydrogen project marks the latest development in the group's endeavours. Green hydrogen is considered a cleaner alternative to conventional hydrogen, as it is produced by splitting water using renewable energy, emitting only water vapour when it burns.

As details regarding the green hydrogen project are yet to be revealed, industry stakeholders and environmental enthusiasts are closely watching the development.

To boost the economic partnership between the two nations, India and Sri Lanka adopted a vision document that would strengthen people-to-people connectivity and maritime cooperation, trade, and power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday. "Today, we have adopted a vision document for our economic partnership. The vision is to strengthen maritime, air, energy and people-to-people connectivity between the two peoples. The vision is to accelerate mutual cooperation in tourism, electricity, business, higher education, and skill development," PM Modi said.

In a joint press statement along with Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi on Friday, PM Modi also said that the two nations have decided to start a ferry service from Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka. "We agree on the enhancement of air connectivity between India and Sri Lanka. To increase trade and travel by people, we have taken the decision to start passenger ferry services between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanturai in Sri Lanka," PM Modi said.

The two sides decided on resuming passenger ferry services between Nagapattinam in India and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka and work towards early resumption of ferry services between Rameshwaram and Talaimannar, and other mutually agreed places. "This vision is the long-term commitment of India. We would soon hold a consultation on economic cooperation, Prime Minister Modi added.

Moreover, the two sides also exchanged a joint declaration of intent on Animal husbandry. India and Sri Lanka also exchanged MoU on Renewables, Economic development of projects in Trincomalee district and UPI usage.

(Inputs from PTI)

