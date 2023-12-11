GenAI has created new job roles in 85% Indian organisations: IBM study

The lack of skilled workforce is the biggest obstacle in the adoption of generative AI, a study by IBM concluded. Despite the increasing concerns of generative AI taking away jobs, the study revealed that there is a need for new professionals to fill in the ranks of jobs created by increased adoption of the emerging technology.

As per the study, on average 68 per cent of the business leaders In India agreed that lack of cloud skills remains a considerable challenge in their digital transformation journeys, which is higher than the global average of 58 per cent.

Job creation due to AI

Moreover, as per the data from the study, about 85 per cent organizations in India said they have created new positions to fulfill the need for cloud skills. Indian organizations are leading the efforts to close the skills gap, followed by those surveyed in the United States of America (80 per cent), United Kingdom (77 per cent), Germany (72 per cent), Spain (72 per cent) and Australia (70 per cent).

Viswanath Ramaswamy, Vice President – Technology, IBM India and South Asia, explained: “As evidenced by the report, hybrid cloud models aided by the right talent capabilities will play a huge role in shaping the success of business transformation initiatives. It is heartening to see that about 85 per cent of respondents have said they are creating new job positions to fulfil the need for cloud skills in this Generative AI era.”

Security concerns around AI

The study added that security and privacy are critical concerns surrounding adoption of AI. In India, about 36 per cent of cloud leaders expressed concern about cybersecurity or the privacy and confidentiality of data and information when adopting GenAI.

60 per cent of cloud leaders cite security and compliance as reasons for moving certain workloads from public clouds to private clouds or on-premises data centers, which represents an increase of 18 per cent from the previous year.

Increase in partnerships due to AI

Interestingly, the emerging technology has resulted in companies collaborating together for better adoption. About 92 per cent of the organizations surveyed in India, agree that open innovation with business partners is the biggest driver for sustainability initiatives. This is evident from the various partnerships signed by Indian IT companies like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, etc, with big tech companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, among others.