Business Today
General Motors cuts several hundred full-time contract workers

GM said in April that about 5,000 salaried workers had opted for buyouts to leave the company, bringing it closer to its cost-cut target of $2 billion by the end of 2024.

General Motors Co has laid off several hundred full-time contract workers at its engineering hub in suburban Detroit over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a company spokesperson.
 
The Detroit automaker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. GM shares were up about 2.5% to $33.86.


GM said in April that about 5,000 salaried workers had opted for buyouts to leave the company, bringing it closer to its cost-cut target of $2 billion by the end of 2024.
 
Reuters in March reported that GM was cutting hundreds of executive-level and salaried jobs.
 
Price hikes and demand for vehicles have helped automakers counter inflationary headwinds. GM posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings last week and raised its full-year profit and cash-flow forecasts.

Also Read: 'India really stands out': Timex CEO Tobia Reiss-Schmidt on watch maker's expansion plans

Published on: May 01, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
