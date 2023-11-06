scorecardresearch
GM cancels 1,245 layoffs at factories in Brazil, union says

General Motors will cancel 1,245 layoffs at its factories in Sao Jose dos Campos, Sao Caetano do Sul and Mogi das Cruzes in the state of Sao Paulo, the union representing metalworkers said on Saturday.

The announcement was made a day after a Brazilian labor court rejected the US automaker's request for an injunction to maintain the layoffs.

Saving the jobs was a "historic victory" following a 13-day strike, the Sindmetal union said in a statement, adding that GM representatives will meet union leaders on Monday to confirm the decision.

Published on: Nov 06, 2023, 8:47 AM IST
