Godrej & Boyce sets ambitious sustainability goals, targets 50% revenues from its ‘Good & Green’ products by 2032

Mumbai-based Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, has set ambitious sustainability targets for the next decade, aiming to derive 50 per cent of its revenues from the ‘Good & Green’ product portfolio by 2032. The company emphasises its commitment to responsible choices for all Indians as part of its transformative sustainability goals.

Jamshyd N Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director of Godrej & Boyce, highlighted the economic opportunities tied to sustainability. He stated, “Our vision isn't merely about growth but about sustainable progress in harmony with our planet, driven by meaningful collaborations at all levels." Godrej outlined key milestones achieved in the last decade and expressed determination for the journey ahead.

As per the company's statement, Godrej & Boyce's expanded sustainability goals include transitioning towards a fully green supply chain, enhancing skilling programs to boost employability, and generating at least 50 per cent of revenues from Good & Green products.

Godrej & Boyce's green products prioritise resource efficiency, low carbon emissions, recyclability, and the use of sustainable materials while avoiding toxic substances. Additionally, Good products align with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), contributing to national programs in infrastructure, clean energy, and resource safety, the company said.

As the company marks a decade of its Good & Green ethos, Godrej & Boyce said that over one-third of its revenues are already generated through this approach. The set sustainability targets include achieving a 60 per cent increase in energy productivity, a 60 per cent reduction in carbon intensity, a 40 per cent share of renewable energy, 100 per cent net-zero buildings, and an 80 per cent domestic procurement from green suppliers.