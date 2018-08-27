Goldman Sachs appoints former RBI adviser Prachi Mishra as chief India economist

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs today said it has appointed former RBI adviser, Prachi Mishra, as the Managing Director and chief India economist.

Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Mishra was the Deputy Division Chief of the Western Hemisphere Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Before that, she headed the strategic research unit at the Reserve Bank of India from February 2016 to May 2017.

She was also a specialist adviser at the RBI between November 2014 and February 2016. Mishra was the first lateral recruit at the RBI.

Prior to her RBI stint, Mishra had worked as a senior economist at both the IMF and the Ministry of Finance.

Prachi Mishra, a Delhi School of Economics alumnus, pursued her PhD and MPhil in Economics from Columbia University.

Goldman Sachs has been operating in India since 2004 when it first opened its office in Bengaluru. However, the company has been serving Indian clients since 1990s and is an active investor in the country.