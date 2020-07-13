scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Sundar Pichai-led Google sets up $10 billion India digitisation fund

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met earlier in the day virtually, where they talked about leveraging technology to transform the lives of India's farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google on Monday announced an investment of $10 billion in India. The tech giant announced that Rs 75,000 crore or $10 billion digitalization fund will be utilised over next five to seven years. It will be done via a mix of equity investments, partnership and operational infra and ecosystem investment.

The development comes after a virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Alphabet chief Sundar Pichai earlier in the day. According to Google, this investment will help realise PM's vision of a Digital India.

ALSO READ: Why Google is tapping into India's digitisation story

"Today at #GoogleForIndia we announced a new $10B digitization fund to help accelerate India's digital economy. We're proud to support PM," Sundar Pichai, who is the chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc and its subsidiary Google, tweeted.

"This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with Sundar Pichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs," Prime Minister Modi also earlier tweeted.

ALSO READ: PM Modi holds e-meet with Google CEO Sundar Pichai; discusses coronavirus, new work culture

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos