Govt tightens oversight on Air India amid safety concerns

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has stepped up scrutiny of Tata-owned Air India in light of recent safety-related incidents. Officials say the move is "precautionary" as the government seeks to ensure stringent adherence to safety protocols.

The intervention follows the fatal crash of Air India Flight 171 on June 12, which claimed 260 lives, and a series of technical glitches that raised red flags.

A preliminary probe by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) revealed that the aircraft's fuel switches had shifted from “run” to “cutoff” during take-off.

In response, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered inspections of fuel control switch locking mechanisms across all Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft by July 22. Air India met the deadline, reporting no defects. “The airline began voluntary checks on July 12 and completed them on time. The findings were shared with the regulator,” Air India stated.

The central government has also issued nine show-cause notices to Air India in the last six months for five safety-related violations, with enforcement action taken in one case, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol informed the Rajya Sabha.

The DGCA has conducted three safety audits of Air India—in September 2020, March 2023, and March 2025. While no major lapses were found, the regulator followed up to ensure corrective steps were taken.

"We acknowledge receipt of these notices from the regulator related to certain voluntary disclosures that were made over the last one year by Air India. We will respond to the said notices within the stipulated period. We remain committed to the safety of our crew and passengers," Air India said in a statement.

Between 2020 and 2025, enforcement actions included a ₹30 lakh fine, suspension of three licences, withdrawal of one post-holder’s approval, and five warnings.