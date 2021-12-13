Grofers rebrands to Blinkit in line with its 10-min grocery delivery plan; steps up hiring

Grocery delivery unicorn, Grofers, has rebranded to Blinkit in line with the startup's new business model to ensure 10 minutes delivery as quick commerce marks its inroads in India's aggressively growing e-commerce market. The company has also outlined its plans to hire new employees as it takes on the fast growing competition in the quick commerce space.



Zomato-backed Grofers is facing intense competition from Swiggy's Instamart, the new 15 minute delivery startup, Zepto, Tata backed Big Basket among others.



Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Grofers said in a blog post that the rebranding of the company essentially portrays its new strategy with its news mission statement “instant commerce indistinguishable from magic”.



"Today, we are surging ahead as a new company, and we have a new mission statement – “instant commerce indistinguishable from magic”. And we will no longer be doing this as Grofers – we will be doing it as Blinkit," Grofers CEO said.



"Once upon a time, a few months ago, we started on a journey to build the future of commerce with 10 minute delivery of most of the stuff our customers need in their daily lives. Today, we already process over a million orders a week, across 12 cities in India. And this is just a start. We learnt a lot as Grofers, and all our learnings, our team, and our infrastructure is being repurposed to pivot to something with staggering product-market fit – quick commerce," he added.



Regarding the hiring plans, Dhindsa said that the company is looking for people who can think like founders (and not like employees). Dhindsa asked jobseekers to drop him an e-mail if they want to join a company that will trust them and empower them to change the world in 10 minutes.

