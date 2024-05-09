Guess what TCS CEO K Krithivasan earned in FY24. Amount will blow your mind

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO and Managing Director, K Krithivasan, took home Rs 25.2 crore as a total compensation package in the financial year 2023-24, the company's annual report filed with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday revealed.

The amount is slightly less than the Rs 29.16 crore earned by former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan in FY23.

Krithivasan, who assumed leadership of the company on June 1, 2023 has played an important role in TCS's operations throughout FY24. He took over as CEO & MD of TCS, from June 1, 2023, for five years. Krithivasan's remuneration includes compensation for his full-year roles.

Before this, he served as Global Head of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) from April 1, 2023, to May 31, 2023.

N G Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Executive Director (ED) of TCS, received a total compensation of Rs 26.1 crore in FY24. He is scheduled to retire from TCS this month.

Krithivasan praised Subramaniam's extensive dedication to the company for over four decades in a recent letter to employees. He also highlighted Subramaniam's contributions across various key roles.

“NGS has led the organisations across key roles over four decades, providing immense selfless and valuable service to the company. Many of us, including myself, have benefitted from his mentorship or have served in his team and the units he nurtured”, Krithivasan said in his letter.