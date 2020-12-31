Hackers swipe IndiGo's internal documents, airline assures minimal impact

IndiGo on Thursday stated that its servers were targetted by hackers in a cyber attack earlier this month. While the damage was contained and repaired promptly, the hackers were able to access some internal documents related to the airline.

"We would like to make this disclosure that some of our servers were subject to a hacking incident earlier this month. We were able to restore our systems in a very short span of time with minimal impact," IndiGo said.

"There were some segments of data servers that were breached - so, there is a possibility that some internal documents may get uploaded by the hackers on public websites and platforms. We realise the seriousness of the issue, and are continuing to engage with all relevant experts and law enforcement to ensure that the incident is investigated in detail," the airline added.

Last week, the budget carrier said that it hopes to return back to normal levels by the end of 2021 and even start rehiring in three months with improvement in operations.

IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta had said that domestic operations are likely to return to pre-COVID levels by January or February next year, while recovery in international services will take longer due to quarantine norms and new coronavirus strain discovered in the United Kingdom.

