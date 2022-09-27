HCLTech new cornerstone partner of US’ MetLife Stadium; aims to enhance Giants, Jets fan experiences

Homegrown technology company HCLTech has recently announced that it has been named the official cornerstone partner of MetLife Stadium and the official digital transformation partner of the New York Giants, New York Jets and MetLife Stadium.

C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech, in a statement, said, “Fostering digital transformation and advancement is a critical component of our mission to supercharge progress.” HCLTech, which unveiled its new brand identity and logo, said that this partnership also supports its company’s focus and new brand positioning ‘Supercharging Progress’.

“Our partnership with MetLife Stadium, alongside the Jets and Giants, represents an incredible opportunity for HCLTech to help them reimagine fan engagement and create digital experiences on a massive scale. Taking on the role of official digital transformation partner for MetLife Stadium, we are excited to enable MetLife Stadium to execute on their mission and look forward to driving a sports and entertainment experience for the digital age,” added Vijayakumar.

HCLTech also revealed that this partnership is built on a “shared vision to make MetLife Stadium the most technologically advanced venue in the US while providing enhanced guest experiences from the sidelines to the stands.”

With this partnership, MetLife Stadium, the New York Giants and New York Jets can benefit from HCLTech’s deep experience in platform-driven business transformation, supported by market-leading capabilities to supercharge adoption of best-in-class technology advancements.

The new partnership would also elevate and unify seamless experiences for guests both inside and outside the stadium during and after game days through immersive, real-time digital engagement, added the statement.

Ron VanDeVeen, President and CEO of MetLife Stadium, said, “Creating a memorable, positive experience for everyone who comes to MetLife Stadium is a critical part of our mission.”

VanDeVeen added: “HCLTech brings a deep level of knowledge and understanding when it comes to building an effective digital experience. In selecting a technology partner, HCLTech was a clear choice for us to help MetLife Stadium stand out as a leader in fan experience well into the future.”

John Mara, President and CEO of the New York Giants, said “Enhancing the fan experience is a top priority. Our partnership with HCLTech will allow us to further develop and leverage innovative engagement opportunities at every event.”

Hymie Elhai, President of the New York Jets, said that MetLife Stadium has been a leader in its use of technology since its opening in 2010. He further added, "Partnering with HCLTech affords us the opportunity to tap into the company's vast technological expertise and recreate what it means to be a fan at MetLife Stadium as we navigate through the digital age."