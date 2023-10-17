HDFC Bank draws ire over 'Vigil Aunty' ad; here's why netizens are furious

HDFC Bank is drawing ire for its advertisement campaign, Vigil Aunty, which is aimed at raising awareness of financial fraud. In the advertisement, a woman shown as "vigil aunty" is seen wearing a bindi representing the stop sign. Reacting to the dress code, netizens have termed the advertisement "anti-Hindu". Vigil Aunty campaign, which was launched in 2022, attempted to motivate citizens all around the nation to adopt secure banking practices. The bank roped in actor Anuradha Menon as Vigil Aunty for the cyber fraud awareness campaign.

Social media users were quick to react to the advertisement campaign floated by the HDFC Bank. Kreately Media wrote, "Is this how you represent Hindu culture with a stop mark on a woman’s forehead? How culturally blind are you? You are the fourth largest bank in the world and you carry a large responsibility of representing India correctly. Please withdraw this infomercial."

🙏 @HDFC_Bank & @HDFCBank_Cares



Is this how you represent Hindu culture with a 🚫 on woman’s forehead?



How culturally blind are you?



You are the 4th largest bank in the world & you carry a large responsibility of representing India correctly



Please withdraw this infomercial https://t.co/cqOGFShzeP — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) October 16, 2023

A social media user, Ujjawal Rai, said time to totally boycott HDFC Bank for not apologising for the ad campaign. "Time to totally boycott HDFC Bank because they haven't apologize after that much backlash because they hate hindus soo much. This company is owned by a Gujrati Jain. Even if they apologize we should boycott them and never use any service of HDFC."

Another user wrote: "The bindi holds a sacred significance for Hindus. The portrayal of a woman wearing a bindi designed as the universal prohibition sign, commonly known as the 'no' symbol, is highly offensive and completely inappropriate. All HDFC Bank customers, please contact your relationship managers right away to strongly protest against the disrespect shown towards a sacred Hindu symbol. Demand that HDFC withdraw this advertisement and issue a public apology. Dear @RBI, please take strict note."

Excuse Me @HDFC_Bank @HDFCBank_Cares 👇



The bindi holds a sacred significance for Hindus. The portrayal of a woman wearing a bindi designed as the universal prohibition sign, commonly known as the 'no' symbol, is highly offensive and completely inappropriate.



All HDFC Bank… pic.twitter.com/qdHflXjqmk — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) October 16, 2023

Pranic Healer, a user, said: "The Vigil Aunty should start by investing the shenanigans at HDFC and HDFC Bank. The pressure on the employees, the targets, the toxic/macho culture. Daily humiliation of employees is a fair game."

Another user said the HDFC Bank should apologise as it is mocking Hindu women by making fun of the sacred bindi.

"O shameless HDFC Bank What is this..? How can you mock Hindu women like this. You people are so arrogant that you will make fun of Hindu women and the sacred bindi. Thank God I don't have account in HDFC bank," the user posted on X.

Last week, MakeMyTrip faced flak over its advertisement for trying to encash the excitement of the India-Pakistan match in the World Cup. The ad for MakeMyTrip's homestays and villas business 'invited' travellers from Pakistan to use its services with discount codes if Pakistan lost by a certain number of runs against India in Ahmedabad.

"Let's take a moment and forget our rivalries. After all it's not every day that you visit us... So staying true to the Indian tradition of 'Atithi Devo Bhava,' we want to extend some heartfelt offers to you. If Pakistan loses by: 10 wickets or 200 runs, get 50% off. Use code: BoysPlayedWell; 6 wickets or 100 runs, get 30% off. Use code: EkShaheenHaar; 3 wickets or 50 runs, get 10% off. Use code: NoMaukaMauka," the advertisement read.

Internet users took to social media platform X to criticise the ad and label it "petty" and "horrible".

Reacting to the X post, a user posted, "Horrible!! Horrible!! So that's one more brand to 'boycott' for me at least ... what have we become??? Does any other country do this to Indian fans? And it's not about any love fo Pakistan... this is just a game even kids won't do this!"

"@makemytrip pathetic way to brand. your creative agency needs to be changed and so is your brand custodian," commented a third user. "Cringe! we can't even be graceful hosts," added another.

Homestays & Villas also reacted to the advertisement. "We have no affiliation with this absolutely disgraceful advertisement published by @makemytrip. Our country comes first before any business and we do not serve our property to Pakistan citizens," it wrote.

We have no affiliation with this absolutely disgraceful advertisement published by @makemytrip. Our country comes first before any business and we do not serving our property to Pakistan citizens pic.twitter.com/YxBZ5mRN78 — Homestays & Villas (@thehomestays) October 14, 2023

