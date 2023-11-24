'He abuses, screams...': Raymond founder Vijaypat Singhania breaks silence about son Gautam amid split with Nawaz Modi

Vijaypat Singhania, the founder of Raymond Group and father of the company's MD and chairman Gautam Singhania, has spoken about his son who has been making headlines since he declared separation from his wife -- Nawaz Modi Singhania.

In an exclusive interview with Business Today, the former Raymond boss said that he would not want to interfere in the decision made by Gautam Singhania and Nawaz Modi Singhania. He made it clear that he stands by his daughter-in-law and will support her and not his son.

On being asked if he would be open to speaking to his son if Nawaz Modi Singhania approaches him, Vijaypat Singhania said, "My first answer would be yes, I'd be open to meeting him. My second answer is that meeting him has no meaning because he won't listen to me."

"And if I say something which he doesn't like, he may scream at me, he may abuse me. He does all these kinds of things. So, I would probably try to keep away as much as I can," he added.

Vijaypat, in the interaction, also said that his son Gautam took away everything from him, and that he survives on the little money he is left with.

“I have no business. He had agreed to give me some parts of the company. But of course, for him to back out is a two-second deal, he backed out. So I have nothing else, I gave him everything. By mistake I was left with some money on which I'm surviving today. Otherwise I would have been on the road. He'd be happy to see me on the road. I'm sure of that. If he can throw his wife out like this, throw his father out like this, I don't know what he is,” he said.

He said that parents like him should think twice before giving away everything to their children. “By all means, give what you want to. I'm not telling you "don't give". I'm only saying, give it after you're gone, after your death. Don't give it in your lifetime because you may have to pay a very heavy price,” Vijaypat Singhania added.

It all began when footage of Nawaz Modi, a professional fitness coach, being refrained from entering a Raymond Diwali party went viral.

As the clip was going viral on social media, billionaire Gautam Singhania later announced his split from his wife.

"This Diwali is not going to be the same as many in the past. 32 years of being together as a couple, growing as parents and always being a source of strength to each other... we traversed with commitment, resolve, faith as along came the two most beautiful additions of our lives," he said in a note on X (formerly Twitter).

