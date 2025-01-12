'He struck me as humble...': Sanjeev Bikhchandani recalls 'unexpected' meeting with L&T boss amid 90-hour workweek row

The debate over work-life balance is back after Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan kicked up a row with his remarks advocating for a 90-hour workweek.

His comment, “how long can you stare at your wife,” faced widespread criticism, drawing sharp reactions from corporate leaders and the public alike.

Amid this storm, Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani shared a surprising and personal encounter with Subrahmanyan, shedding light on a different side of the L&T Chairman.

“A couple of months ago, I received an email out of the blue. I had never met Mr. Subrahmanyan, but it’s not every day that the chairman of a giant like L&T asks to meet. So I went,” Bikhchandani wrote in a post on X.

For an hour, Subrahmanyan discussed entrepreneurship, startups, and digital transformation. “There was no agenda except that he wanted to learn,” said Bikhchandani. “He struck me as humble and amiable, sharing stories about his career and family.”

Toward the end of their meeting, Bikhchandani asked Subrahmanyan about L&T’s cash reserves. “He gave me a wild number—₹50,000 crore, I think. I advised him to invest some of it judiciously in startups. India needs domestic venture capital, and a company with L&T’s balance sheet could lead the way.”

Bikhchandani explained how investments in companies like Zomato and PolicyBazaar had generated significant returns for Info Edge. “We agreed to meet again to discuss ideas. I walked away impressed. He even walked me to my car.”

While Bikhchandani’s account paints Subrahmanyan as approachable and eager to learn, his workweek comments have sparked outrage. Industry leaders like Harsh Goenka and Harsh Mariwala criticized the idea, emphasizing the importance of quality work over sheer hours. “Work-life balance isn’t optional; it’s essential,” said Goenka.

Billionaire Gautam Adani recently offered a more balanced take, suggesting that individuals define their own work-life priorities. “If you and your family are happy, that’s what matters,” Adani noted.