Here's how to book train tickets from Adani's Trainman site

Adani Digital Labs Private Limited (ADL), a division of Adani Enterprises, recently acquired 29.81 per cent in Stake in Enterprises Private Limited (SEPL), also known as Trainman, an online train booking and information platform. On July 7, the company officially filed a filing with the exchange to announce the acquisition.

Previously, Adani Enterprises had revealed its intention to acquire 100 per cent ownership of SEPL. The company disclosed this intent in a previous announcement made last month.

With a turnover of Rs. 4.51 crore for the fiscal year 2022-2023, SEPL said it demonstrated its outstanding performance and potential for further growth trajectory.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has granted Trainman the status of authorised ticketing partner. Trainman provides a wide range of services that enhance its customers' overall train booking experience, such as real-time seat availability information, live train status updates, and more.

Here is how you can book your train ticket using Trainman:

- Download the Trainman app from the Google Play Store.

- Register in the app with a mobile number or email id and proceed.

- Enter the boarding station and destination form where they want to travel.

- After entering the details, the train list will appear.

- Select the train and fill in the details.

- Proceed further and choose their payment mode.

- The ticket will be booked after the payment is complete.

- Discount coupons are also available on the app.

