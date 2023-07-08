Adani Digital Labs acquires nearly 30 per cent stake in Trainman, expanding its railway portfolio

Adani Digital Labs Private Limited (ADL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has recently acquired a significant stake of 29.81 per cent in Stark Enterprises Private Limited (SEPL), commonly known as Trainman, an innovative online train booking and information platform. The announcement of this acquisition was made on July 7 through an official exchange filing by the company.

Prior to this, Adani Enterprises had already revealed its intention to acquire 100 per cent ownership of SEPL, as disclosed in a previous announcement made last month. In the fiscal year 2022-23, SEPL generated a turnover of Rs 4.51 crore, showcasing its strong performance and growth potential.

Trainman, established in 2011 by Vineet Gupta and Sachin Saxena, graduates of IIT Roorkee, is headquartered in Gurugram. The company has been granted authorised booking partner status by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Trainman offers a comprehensive range of services, including real-time information on seat availability, live train status updates, and passenger name records, thereby enhancing the overall train booking experience for its users.

On Friday, the shares of Adani Enterprises were valued at Rs 2,380, representing a decline of 0.95 per cent as of market closing.

