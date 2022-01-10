Hero Electric partners with Turtle Mobility to address last-mile delivery challenges

Homegrown e-scooter company, Hero Electric, on Monday, announced its partnership with Turtle Mobility, a start-up offering last-mile delivery connectivity solutions to e-commerce and grocery companies.

“This partnership is another step to boost the rapidly growing logistics and delivery industry and steer our commitment to carbon-free mobility by electrifying the segment,” said Sohinder Gill, CEO of Hero Electric.

Indian government is targeting a complete switch of the delivery fleet used by e-commerce and last-mile mobility solution providers to electric for reduced emission. Hero Electric has partnered with several B2B start-ups to supply e-scooters to address the segment's challenges.

Gill said, "We constantly strive to quicken the pace of transition to e-mobility and push forward the same through B2B partnerships to strengthen the EV ecosystem across India.”

Hero Electric's 2-wheelers are flexible, modular, and versatile offering longer mileage and a low cost of ownership and it further fulfills consumer needs of last-mile delivery offered by Turtle Mobility, Gill added.

Kapil Gupta, Founder & Director, Turtle Mobility said, “The use of EV High Speed Scooters has become increasingly favourable in states for their multiple benefits including low carbon footprint, ease of access, low operational costs as well as cost optimisation for last mile deliveries.”

Hero Electric has been associated with Turtle Mobility since July 2021 and has delivered 100 NYX scooters. Looking to convert 35 per cent of sales from the B2B segment in the next four years, Hero Electric is maximising efforts towards EV transition in India.

“It is only a matter of time for EV High Speed scooters to become widely relevant in India across E-commerce companies for last mile deliveries. It will also help us to generate work opportunities for self-employed individuals in the informal sector by offering them a more affordable and easily accessible alternative to ICE vehicles” Gupta added.