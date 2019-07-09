Hero MotoCorp revamps top management, names Vikram Kasbekar as new CTO

Hero Motocorp, the country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, on Tuesday announced a reshuffle in its top management as part of its commitment to stay ahead of the emerging mobility trends. The auto major has created the 'emerging mobility' business unit to give an impetus to new mobility trends such as electric vehicles (EVs).

"As part of this process, Hero MotoCorp has assigned the role of the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to Vikram Kasbekar, while Rajat Bhargava has been given the responsibility to head the newly created 'Emerging Mobility' Business Unit," Hero Motocorp said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The company said that both Vikram and Rajat will continue to report to Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp.

Rajat currently heads Corporate Strategy & Performance Transformation and is also Head of Global Business

Vikram, who is currently the executive director - operations (plants), will be in-charge of the company's research and development (R&D) facilities - the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) - at Jaipur and the Hero Tech Centre Germany GmbH.

He will replace Markus Braunsperger, who will be relocating to Europe after the completion of his five-year tenure. "Markus, who led CIT from its days of inception, has been credited with giving shape to the research and development set-up at Hero MotoCorp, forming a global team of engineers and automotive experts drawn from different parts of the world."

"Vikram, who has been with Hero MotoCorp for over a decade and half, brings years of varied technology and engineering experience in manufacturing and large-scale plant operations, supply chain and new model development," the company said.

The company further stated that it has initiated a process to identify a candidate to be in line to take over as CTO in due course.

Commenting on the development, Vikram Kasbekar said, "Our R&D set-up has expanded and enhanced rapidly over the past few years and is now spread across multiple geographies. ... I am deeply honoured and excited to have been given this opportunity to lead the R&D team at the world's largest two-wheeler company."

Recently, the company created a global R&D ecosystem by setting up its first international technology centre, the Hero Tech Center Germany GmbH. The new centre operates in tandem with CIT to develop new vehicle concepts and create mobility solutions of the future.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

Also Read: Zee Media Managing Director Ashok Venkatramani resigns

Also Read: OYO in talks to buy back $1.5 billion worth shares from early investors Sequoia, Lightspeed