Hindalco Industries to invest $10 billion in different projects across the India business and Novelis: KM Birla

Hindalco Industries, which is part of the Aditya Birla Group, is planning a significant expansion with investments totaling $10 billion. Addressing the annual general meeting, Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla gave a brief of the projects lined up, including expansions in aluminum and copper smelters, the Aditya FRP plant, a new alumina refinery in Rayagada, and the Bay Minnette expansion in Novelis.

Hindalco is considering a brownfield expansion of approximately 200,000 tonnes at its Aditya Aluminium smelter in Odisha, with a significant portion of the power requirements to be met through renewable energy sources, Birla said in his speech.

Birla said: “Our expansions across the India business and Novelis, will entail investments of $10 billion for ongoing projects as well as the ones envisioned in the near-term.”

He added, “This includes the aluminium and copper smelter expansions, the Aditya FRP plant, the new alumina refinery in Rayagada, and the Bay Minnette expansion in Novelis.”

Birla said: “Hindalco also has plans to expand its copper smelting capacity and is exploring setting up a brownfield facility in Gujarat to meet the growing needs of the country for this critical metal.”

On greening of aluminium and copper projects, Birla noted: “Hindalco is committed to pioneering the green transition in India while enabling India’s growth aspirations. This would mean taking big, bold steps across our operations -- from upstream to downstream.”

The first phase of 850,000 tonnes is expected to be commissioned in FY27. He also highlighted Hindalco is also evaluating a nearly 200,000 tonne-brownfield expansion at its Aditya Aluminium smelter in Odisha.

On the Bay Minnette project, Birla said: “We have already secured long-term contracts for all the new beverage packaging capacity at this plant, which is expected to begin commissioning in the second half of calendar year 2026.”

Birla expected India’s aluminium consumption -- which was at 5 million tonnes in FY24 -- to double to approximately 10 million tonnes over the next decade.

He added, “We expect copper consumption to grow by 10% over the next few years.”

On the company’s capital allocation strategy, Birla said, “Hindalco continues to execute its well-structured capital allocation plan, directing free cash flow towards organic growth and dividend distribution. Despite repaying Rs 5,195 crore of debt in the Hindalco India business during the year, Hindalco maintained a strong balance sheet and solid liquidity. This positions us well to drive our future organic growth plans through prudent capital allocation.”

Hindalco reported a 25% increase in Q1 net profit to Rs 3,074 crore compared to the previous year, falling short of the expectations from analysts and investors. The revenue from the copper business reached Rs 13,292 crore, showing a growth of 15.6%, attributed to increased shipments and realization. Additionally, the revenue from the aluminium upstream and downstream sectors rose by 9.6% and 18%, respectively, as declared by the company.